By Renée Gendreau
New Castle News
“Studio City,” the digital daytime drama series created by Lawrence County natives Jason Antognoli and Sean Kanan, claimed top honors in two categories during the 2021 Daytime Emmy awards.
The awards were presented in two rounds. In last month’s presentations, the show directed by Timothy Woodward Jr., earned Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lighting honors
Referring to the Outstanding Limited Series honor, county native Brian Levine, who along with Antognoli and Kanan serves as an executive producer for “Studio City,” noted, “That’s the big one, by far the biggest award. To be honored on the same show as Larry King and Alex Trebek, that’s pretty humbling.
“Back in March of 2018 we just had a script in hand and an idea in mind, but things have been amazing since,” added Levine who also handles the legal affairs for the show.
“Studio City” was also nominated in this weekend’s second round for Best Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program for Kanan; Best Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for Sarah Joy Brown; Best Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for Carolyn Hennesy; Best Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program for Tristan Rogers; and two nominees for Best Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program for Anna Maria Horsford and Ronn Moss.
“That old cliché that it’s an honor just to be nominated really is true. It’s always a tough competition but, to win, we felt incredibly flattered and humbled. We’re kind of like the little engine that could,” said Kanan, whose wife, Michele, is a series co-writer and producer.
“I’m proud to be part of this team. We’ve got a talented cast and crew that created the perfect storm of greatness,” Antognoli added.
“The four of us, we’re like a rock band where everyone plays a role,” laughed Levine, referring to himself, Antognoli and the Kanans.
Currently available on Amazon Prime Video, “Studio City” is described as a “love letter to soap operas,” which follows the journeys of Sam Stevens (Kanan) and the cast of “Hearts on Fire,” America’s number two daytime drama.
The county natives noted that plans are underway for creating additional “Studio City” episodes.
“We’re doing a whole lot of planning, sketching out ideas for a second season,” Kanan said, adding that a longer format is under consideration. The show’s 11 season one episodes average about 12 to 15 minutes each.
“One of the best byproducts of this happening is that all sorts of terrific actors are contacting us now,” continued Kanan, who recently released a motivational book, “The Way of the Cobra,” and is working on a film with Bruce Willis.
“When we were first putting this together, we weren’t yet proven. Now, we’ve got a track record that’s only going to make this bigger and better.”
