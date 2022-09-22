Penn State Extension Lawrence County is hosting its annual Ag Encounter Sept. 27 and 28 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
Approximately 900 fourth-grade students from public and private schools in Lawrence County will participate. Students will rotate through 12 stations where educators will teach them about local agriculture and livestock. Students will learn about agriculture in Lawrence County, its place as the leading industry in the county and the various steps needed get food from the farm to the table.
Along with learning that farming is a specialized business, students will see that the preconceived stereotypes of farmers no longer exist and that farmers need to have various roles on their farms including accountant/bookkeeper, manager, technician, scientist and laborer.
The 12 workstations include: vegetables, fruits, soil/water, forestry, poultry, sheep, swine, beef, dairy, bees, meet the farmer and grains.
The late Richard Kind, a Slippery Rock dairy farmer, was the founder of the event. Sponsors this year include Marburger Dairy, T & M Hardware, Beaver/Lawrence Farm Bureau, Dawson’s Orchards, local Future Farmers of America chapters, Union Area Student Council, Lawrence County Fair and the many presenters who give their time.
