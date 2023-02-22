Registrations are being accepted for the 2023 National History Day in Pennsylvania Region 3 competition, which will be held March 9 in the McKelvey Campus Center on the Westminster College campus.
Middle and high school students are invited to join thousands of students nationwide in competing in this academic contest, “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”
Students in grades six through eight will participate in the junior division, while those in grades nine through 12 will compete in the senior division. Categories include individual paper; individual or group exhibit; individual or group website; individual or group performance; and individual or group documentary.
Registration is open through March 3 and can be completed at https://www.westminster.edu/academics/majors-programs/history/history-day.cfm. There is a registration fee for participants.
For more information about the competition, contact Dr. Patricia Clark, associate professor of history and event coordinator, at historyday@westminster.edu. To learn more about National History Day and this year’s theme, visit https://www.nhd.org/frontiers-history.
