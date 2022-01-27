The Pennsylvania Resources Council and Southwest PA Air Quality Partnership are presenting the 12th annual Let’s Clear the Air Poster Challenge.
The goal of the Challenge is for students in southwestern Pennsylvania to learn about the effects of air pollution and how to reduce their exposure — and then to take action through a poster campaign promoting clean air and alternative transportation.
All public, parochial and private schools in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties are eligible to participate.
Prizes will be awarded in three categories: Upper Elementary (grades 4–5), Middle School (grades 6–8) and High School (grades 9–12). Winning artwork will be displayed in public venues across Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Teachers must register by March 1, and submit posters by April 15.
Complete contest details are available at www.prc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.