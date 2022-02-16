Laurel High School senior Mackenzie Miles captured first place in the Lawrence County Student Art Competition, sponsored by Arts & Education at The Hoyt.
Miles’ winning entry, “Taylor Swift,” and 94 other entries submitted by county high school students are on display at The Confluence in downtown New Castle through March 17.
A public awards reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. March 17 at The Confluence. Admission is free.
Junior Katherine Tillia of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center claimed second place with “Fox Collage,” while third place went to “Honey Lavender” by Union freshman Karlee Simpkins.
Receiving Merit Awards were:
•“Alas, Poor Yorick” by Ellie McKissick, grade 12, Laurel High School
•“Greedy” by Chloe Bungar, grade 9, Lincoln High School
•“Share the Wealth” by Mackenzie Helle, grade 12, LCCTC
•“Younger Lexi” by Lexi Gibbs, grade 12, LCCTC
•“Zodiac” by Jackie Fagan, grade 11, LCCTC
•“A Childhood Forgotten” by Jasmine Wrobleski, grade 12, LCCTC.
