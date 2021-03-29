If it seems like there hasn’t been a lot of good things rockin’ your world during a pandemic, drum roll, please.
Just off Courthouse Square in Warren, Ohio, is the home of what’s touted to be the world’s largest drumsticks located in a colorful alley that is a tribute to a native son, Dave Grohl.
It’s a kaleidoscope of murals, and for good reason, a great site for photo ops. Grohl, who was born in Warren, was the founding member of the rock group, The Foo Fighters, and was a drummer for Nirvana. The alley was opened in 2009 and since then, has been repaved and painted with new designs.
So, as travel restrictions are loosening, this is the perfect place for venturing beyond your usual realm. For one, it’s outside. Secondly, it’s free.
And it allows an opportunity to present a special edition of the column that appeared in The News for more than 20 years – Cruisin’.
While many of the locals use this stretch to get from point A to point B, first timers like me need to soak it all in. There’s a rendering of four guitars done in pastel colors, several murals of Grohl and a delightful line of metal musical notes that set the tone for this city-block-long treat for the eyes and ears.
Look up to see Grohl’s message to the city thanking its residents for their support and “giving me my very own alley.”
Speakers play – what else – Foo Fighter music. And a covered section has green lights that radiate outward.
The concept of doing something that would lead to young people being inspired by Grohl’s success came from Warren police sergeant Joe O’Grady who heard about it from a popular Youngstown-area deejay Fred “Fast Freddie” Woak. O’Grady was familiar with the alley just off the square that certainly wasn’t known for being attractive. After all, how many alleys are considered pretty?
The officer had to approach Warren city council, which may or may not have known what a Foo Fighter was. But, according to the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, O’Grady finally got approval, garbage was cleaned out, lights and security cameras were installed and artists from a local gallery painted the pavement and did graffiti-style murals and plywood canvases of Grohl.
The old build-it-and-they-will come concept worked. As word got out, curiosity most likely spiked and people showed up, especially to snap a photo. Then family and friends could learn of a place that may qualify in the same vein as the world’s largest ball of twine, the restaurant that was shaped like a coffee pot and the world’s biggest frying pan. In other words, Dave Grohl Alley has become one of those roadside attraction type of things because who wouldn’t want to steer off the main drag and see the globe’s largest drumsticks?
Those were created by another local artist Joel Eggert who hand carved them from two poplar logs, each 23-feet long and weighing half a ton. The mega set of drumsticks was added to the alley in 2013.
One official remarked that this stretch went from being possibly the worst spot to definitely the best spot in the city.
Some of that newer artwork includes a Dave Grohl drummer sculpture, made of 20-gauge steel, made by local artist Dave Hant.
And you can’t miss the design of Grohl as a super hero bursting forth from a drum.
For all his fans, the Foo Fighter is a musical super hero. The alley is a fitting tribute.
Thanks to those who had a vision, the beat goes on.
