As a music education major, Walter Chase never thought about making a living as performer.
But next week, the founding member of Straight No Chaser takes the stage at Westminster College’s Orr Auditorium, one of the 100 or so stops the all-male a capella group makes a year.
“We’re just nine guys who are all friends and were students at Indiana University once upon a time,” said Chase, a native of Easton, Pa., who “wanted to be just like my high school music teacher.”
That plan ended in 2006, when original member Randy Stine uploaded a 1998 performance of “The 12 Days of Christmas” to YouTube, simply with the motivation to share a bit of the glory days with his college buddies. Atlantic Records chairman/CEO Craig Kallman saw the video, sought out the guys and signed them. The group, currently comprised of Chase, Stine, Tyler Trepp, Seggie Isho, Michael Luginbill, Jerome Collins, Charlie Mechling, Steve Morgan and Jasper Smith, started touring in 2008.
“We never imagined what would happen, but we ran with it,” said Chase, a tenor who was working a 9-to-5 job in finance at the time after having stints “moonlighting in music” on Broadway and with the USO. “People responded to it and we enjoy what we do, so we keep doing it.
“Until that call, I never thought I’d be making a living as performer,” he added.
Now, 2 million albums and countless concert dates later, Chase and the rest of SNC bring their “Back in the High Life” tour to New Wilmington March 26 as part Westminster’s Celebrity Series.
Like the rest of the world, SNC had a pandemic-induced hiatus but made the most of it, releasing an album, “Social Christmasing,” in late 2020. It was recorded entirely from the singers’ homes.
“We’d done some recording from home before,” Chase said, explaining that SNC members make their homes all across the country. “But I never thought I’d be making a full recording from my bedroom.
“Thankfully, we’ve got some amazing producers who took a strange thing and made it sound and seem fully normal,” he continued. “And I think that gave some normalcy to our fans who were used to hearing new music from us during the holiday season.”
SNC also did two remote shows during the height of the pandemic and resumed live concerts last summer, stopping in Pittsburgh the first week in December as part of the group’s holiday tour.
“That we able to do a full tour was remarkable,” Chase said, adding that the group follows all current COVID protocols.
For the local performance, Chase promises the usual SNC “mix up of covers. It’s our own twist on songs that we mash together and sometimes parody with a little bit of Rat Pack mixed in.
“It appeals to everyone,” he continued, noting that his own 7- and 4-year-old children love the show. “You’ll be hearing a lot of artists, from Michael Jackson to Simon and Garfunkel to Dua Lipa. It’s a mix up of styles and a fun couple of hours where you can forget about everything else that’s going on in the world.”
