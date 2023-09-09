Amee Boughter appreciates that her cast has seized the day.
They’ve also made the most of the months of rehearsal leading up to the Sept. 15 opening of “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical” at the New Castle Playhouse.
“I’m a little biased, but this show is a must-see. It’s got great music and dance and a great story based on true events. You can learn a little history while being heavily entertained,” said Boughter who is directing and choreographing the dance-heavy production based on the 1899 newsboys strike in New York City.
“This cast is insanely talented and they’re working their butts off,” Boughter said. “Not only with the acting and dancing, but they’re helping out with things like the intricate set painting. We were here for 30 hours (Labor Day) weekend, but when you’ve got an amazing cast it helps make it a little less painful.”
Based on the 1992 film, “Newsies” centers on Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged news carriers. When newspaper publishers raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike and fight for what’s right.
Featuring Tony Award-winning choreography and music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, the show includes the well-known songs “Carrying the Banner,” “The World Will Know” and “Seize the Day.”
“It was always one of my favorite movies and when the musical version came out, I was always kind watching out of the corner of my eye, wondering if we could get the level of talent we needed,” Boughter explained. “Then, one of my friends, who’s also a director at the Playhouse, said ‘I think you should do Newsies’ and I decided ‘I think I can.’
“I still didn’t know if we would get the people we needed, but it all worked out,” Boughter continued, adding that most of the “Newsies” are teenagers working rehearsals into busy school schedules. “I was super worried, but it turns out we were super lucky. This is the most dedicated group I’ve worked with my entire life. We’ve got people driving more than an hour each way to be in it, and we’ve got amazing talent.”
“Newsies” runs Sept. 15-17 and 21-24 at the New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. For tickets, visit www.newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
