The Pennsylvania Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars recently announced its list of Pennsylvania youth scouts who received the organization’s top state-wide scouting awards for the 2018-19 year.
The State VFW’s top three Scout Award winners were honored during the Pennsylvania Department’s State Convention in Erie for their outstanding community work, their broad involvement in school and extracurricular activities, and for accomplishments in the Scouting community.
Verity E. Green took third place in the event. Green was sponsored by VFW Post 315. Peter E. Livingood of Dunbar took first place and second place went to Colin J. Hill of Berwick.
“The VFW has a long, proud tradition of supporting and recognizing outstanding youth who make their communities better places to live,” said VFW State Commander Wayne D. Perry. “We honor these scouts — and all young men and women who participate in Scouting programs — because they have dedicated many hours and much effort into projects that improve life for many persons.”
VFW Posts across Pennsylvania host or sponsor many Scout troops. Many veterans developed important skills and decision-making abilities when growing up through Scout programs. All nominations for the State VFW Scout Awards must be processed through a local VFW Post.
VFW Posts also support youth and young adults through sports programs, community safety education, holiday events, donations of school supplies and food pantry supplies, civic education, flag demonstrations, JROTC units, veterans in the classroom and scholarships.
The VFW is credited with creating grassroots support for passing some of the nation’s most far reaching veterans’ legislation including the VA healthcare system and all GI Bill education legislation. Just during the past 12 months, VFW officials have testified 23 times before federal lawmakers and officials to improve life for veterans and military personnel.
The VFW is also well known for contributing millions of dollars and millions of volunteer hours every year. VFW units donated more than $3 million in scholarships, youth program support, charitable donations, public safety donations and other community support last year. Over the past 12 months, VFW members volunteered more than $11 million worth of community service to support their fellow veterans, U.S. troops and communities.
VFW State Service Officers, who provide veterans from all service eras with free benefits assistance, connected veterans of all ages with more than $30 million in federal benefits over the past year. Nationally, VFW Service Officers have helped veterans receive more than $8 billion in benefits including $1.4 billion last year alone. Nationally, the VFW has supported military families with more than $4.9 million in emergency financial grants since 2004.
