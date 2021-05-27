State parks to welcome swimmers

State park swimming pools and beaches will be open this holiday weekend to welcome visitors.
“Nothing says summer like the chance to take a dip in a pool or lake, and we’re pleased to be able to provide opportunities to cool off and have fun for our visitors this summer,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.
Fifteen state parks have pools for the public to enjoy starting Saturday. They are typically open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.
Visitors to park pools and beaches who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask outdoors, however masks are still recommended to be worn when indoors, such as the restrooms. Masks for those not vaccinated are required indoors, when not actively swimming, and if unable to keep appropriate physical distance.
Swimming is permitted at 35 state parks across the commonwealth at designated beaches, including Moraine State Park. Swimming beaches are open and free to the public from before Memorial Day to after Labor Day, unless otherwise posted.
With the exception of Presque Isle State Park in Erie and Fuller Lake in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County, all park beaches operate under the “open swim” policy, meaning you swim at your own risk. While lifeguards are not present, beaches are patrolled by park staff.
Because of beach restoration projects, the Quaker Race Day-Use and campground beaches at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County are closed. Although weather dependant, the opening date is anticipated for mid-June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.