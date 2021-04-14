McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County will be formally inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network on Monday.
Joan Maloof, founder and director of the Old-Growth Forest Network, will present a plaque to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) state parks director John Hallas and McConnell's Mill State Park representatives.
The dedication will take place at the Kildoo Pavilion at 10 a.m., followed by a guided hike. Appropriate social distancing will be observed.
Anyone interested in participating should contact Dustin Drew at dudrew@pa.gov.
Parking for the event will be at the Kildoo day use area in the park, at 1761 McConnell's Mill Road.
McConnell's Mill State Park, also recognized as a state natural area, contains 2,546 acres, the vast majority of which is forested. Much of the forested areas on the steep slopes of the Slippery Rock Creek Gorge are believed to be old growth or old secondary growth.
The eastern hemlock is the dominant species in much of the park forest; however a mixture of hardwoods including oak, beech and maple are growing throughout the mixed Mesophytic forest type. Several trees are known to be at or near state records, including a sugar maple and cucumber magnolia.
According to the park resource management plan written in 1998, some of the older growth hemlock trees were estimated between 154-251 years old at that time and measured 13 to 23 inches in diameter.
McConnell's Mill State Park was formed out of lands purchased by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1957 from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. The conservancy had acquired the land from the last private owner of the historic gristmill as well as from other private landowners and the Pennsylvania Power Company. McConnell's Mill State Park is the first in a series of forest dedications of Pennsylvania state lands with the help of DCNR.
The mission of the Old-Growth Forest Network is to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, mature, publicly accessible, native forests. The goal is to preserve at least one forest in every county in the United States that can sustain a forest, estimated to be 2,370 out of a total of 3,140 counties. The network works to identify forests, ensure their protection from logging and inform people of the forest locations.
Founded in 2012 by Joan Maloof, PhD in ecology and professor emeritus, the network currently has 118 forests across 24 states. McConnell's Mill State Park will represent Lawrence County and join 12 other Pennsylvania forests already in the network.
The network also recognizes exceptional forest advocates, educates about the extraordinary ecological benefits of old-growth forests, and speaks out regarding immediate threats to specific ancient forests.
“We look forward to adding more forests to the Network in the future," Maloof said. "We depend on a volunteer in each county to help us identify candidate forests. In addition to creating a network of forests, we are also creating a network of people who care about forests."
Interested volunteers are welcome to contact the network through its website at oldgrowthforest.net.
