Small businesses in Lawrence County will have another chance to recoup some financial loss from COVID-19.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development is making funds available to small businesses that realized losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, through small business relief grants.
Businesses can apply through midnight Aug. 28, for $5,000 to $50,000.
Lawrence County commissioner Morgan Boyd, who offered information about the program Tuesday at the commissioners meeting, emphasized that this is not a county-run program. Rather, it is separate from the federal funding the county distributed late last month. However, those who received funds from the county can still apply for the state funding stream through Community Development Financial Institutions, he said.
There are four available for Lawrence County — Bridgeway Capital, The Progress Fund, North Community Development Fund or Reinvestment Fund. All four are accessible through an online link at DCED web page of dced.pa.gov//programs/covid-19-relief-statewide-small-business-assistance/.
According to information provided by the DCED, the funds are from the recently enacted state budget that includes $2.6 billion in federal stimulus funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). The Department of Community and Economic Development has been allocated $225 million of that amount for COVID-19 relief to small businesses through a distribution to CDFIs.
The COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance program is not a first-come, first-served program, the website states. This second application window is the final opportunity to apply for the program.
DCED will distribute the funds to the Pennsylvania CDFI Network, which will then administer the funding in the form of:
•Grants to cover operating expenses for the duration of the shutdown and the transition period to re-opening
•Grants to cover technical assistance, including training and guidance, for business owners as they stabilize and relaunch their businesses
•Debt payment relief for CDFI Pennsylvania borrowers
•Loan loss reserves for CDFIs.
The funds will be distributed in these ways: Main Street Business Revitalization Program: $100 million; historically disadvantaged business revitalization program: $100 million, and loan payment deferment and loss reserve: $25 million.
Additionally, the program will give additional consideration to the following factors: women-owned businesses, communities targeted for business investment by state government programs like Main Street and Elm Street, and rural communities.
At least 50 percent of the grants to small businesses will be awarded to historically disadvantaged businesses that are at least 51 percent owned and operated by persons who are Black, Hispanic, Native American, Asian American, or Pacific Islander, because they have traditionally been discriminated against and disadvantaged when seeking financial services and financial products, according to the state guidelines.
All businesses must apply through an eligible CDFI and meet the program requirements which, at a minimum, include:
•Being physically located, certified to do business, and generating at least 51 percent of their revenues in Pennsylvania
•Having annual revenue of $1 million or less before to the impact of COVID-19
•Having 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees prior to Feb. 15, 2020
•Having had the business in operation on Feb. 15, and if required, paid income taxes to the state and federal government, as reported on individual or business tax returns
•If COVID-19 has had an adverse economic impact and makes this grant request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the applicant
•The grant will be used cover COVID-19 related costs.
•During the period beginning on June 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2020, the applicant has not and will not receive another grant under this state program.
Eligible businesses must apply through an eligible CDFI.
Businesses are encouraged to start gathering the items that will be necessary to apply. At a minimum, these items will be needed, and additional items may be specified later: A government-issued Photo ID such as a driver’s license or passport; business financial information that includes revenue from March 1 to May 31 for 2019 and 2020; the most recently submitted federal tax return, 2018 or 2019 business and personal tax returns including Schedule C; an internal profit and loss statement if started up between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15 this year; proof of business registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State, as applicable, including articles of incorporation for for corporations and LLCs or fictitious name registration/“doing business as” for sole proprietors, or a business license; bank account information.
The program is being financed by a federal Department of U.S. Treasury grant, under the administration of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania CDFI Network.
This is the state’s second round of applications the state has accepted for the assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.