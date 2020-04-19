BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG – With a budget deficit that Gov. Tom Wolf has warned could approach $5 billion, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say the state is going to need help from Washington to balance its books.
“The federal government is going to have to help,” said state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence.
Wolf on Wednesday wrote to President Donald Trump calling for the federal government to provide additional aid to Pennsylvania and other states straining with massive budget deficits caused by lost tax revenue from business shutdowns intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“In Pennsylvania, we are projecting a budget deficit ranging between $4.5 billion and $5 billion,” Wolf wrote in a jointly signed letter with fellow Democratic governors Tony Evers, of Wisconsin, and Gretchen Whitmer, of Michigan.
“That deficit will make it incredibly difficult to focus our efforts on supporting workers and businesses as we move past the COVID-19 pandemic and attempt to rebuild our economy for Pennsylvania’s middle class.”
How much help the state gets from the federal government will dictate how difficult the state’s budgeting process is going to be, said state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale.
“I personally think that the stimulus funding from the federal government is going to have to help,” Rigby said. “Until we know what that is, we won’t know” how bad the state’s budget shortfall is going to be.
State and federal data show how devastating the shutdown has been.
Retail sales plunged 8.7 percent in March, the biggest decline since the government started tracking in 1992, the U.S. Commerce Department announced Wednesday. Pennsylvania’s business shutdown has resulted in 1.46 million first-time unemployment claims, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, said that the state could reduce the impact of its revenue shortfall by moving more quickly to allow businesses that can operate safely to reopen.
That could include things such as allowing more construction, allowing the state’s liquor system to resume selling products from the curbside and allowing car dealers to complete sales.
“That could be generating revenue,” he said.
Langerholc said that he knew of a contractor who’d been hired to complete a sewer project and ordered a truck to do the job. But with the business shut down, he’s been unable to get the truck, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.