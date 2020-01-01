Pennsylvania’s dairy industry will be on full display during the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg from Friday through Jan. 11, as well as at the Keystone Farm Show in York from Janu. 7-9.
According to the American Dairy Association North East, visitors will be able to visit with dairy farmers and industry representatives in the various interactive displays and events.
“We’re excited to help showcase Pennsylvania’s number one agriculture industry – dairy – in a variety of different ways during the Farm Show,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “We hope consumers will have a greater understanding of what our dairy farmers do each day and their commitment to producing safe, wholesome products for all to enjoy.”
ADA North East’s activities kick off with the unveiling of the 2020 butter sculpture at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Main Hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. Two ADA North East dairy farmer board members – Tim Kurtz from Berks County, and Marie Canon from West Middlesex, Mercer County, will join Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania dairy princesses and other special guests in the unveiling.
Chester County dairy farmer Duane Hershey of Cochranville will participate in the Fill a Glass with Hope kickoff presentation with the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and Feeding Pennsylvania to launch the 2020 campaign. In its sixth year, the campaign was initiated by Pennsylvania dairy farmers to ensure that families that need and want fresh milk have access to it at a reduced cost through the state’s eight member food banks.
The third annual Calving Corner, the dairy cattle live birthing center, is the cornerstone of the new “Destination Dairy” exhibit that will give visitors a firsthand look at the state’s dairy industry and will provide educational learning activities for children.
More than 80 dairy farmers and industry representatives are scheduled to volunteer at the Calving Corner to talk with show-goers one-on-one about the dairy industry. Local dairy farms providing cattle for the birthing center are Yippee! Farms owned by Arlin and Deborah Benner, Mt. Joy; Meadow Spring Farm owned by Tom and Andy Bollinger, Lititz; Meadow Wood Farms owned by Dave, Bob and Tom Bomberger, Lebanon; and Franklin View Farms owned by Jim, Nelson and Aaron Breneman, Washington Boro.
Volunteers will also be stationed at the milking parlor all week to answer visitors’ questions about the milking process and the dairy industry.
On “Dairy Day,” Jan. 11, ADA North East will host the Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off – a celebrity milkshake making contest – in the Culinary Connection. Local media celebrities will go head-to-head with their own milkshake recipes. ADA North East dairy farmer board members Jennifer Heltzel from Martinsburg, Blair County, and Vernon Horst from Chambersburg, Franklin County, along with a state dairy princess, will serve on the panel of judges.
