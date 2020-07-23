State Farm agent buys lunch for Neshannock, New Castle police

Members of the Neshannock Township police department were treated to lunch from Mary’s Middle Eastern Restaurant by Madeleine Matta of State Farm Insurance on Tuesday. From left are officer Robert Sipe, Samer Mansour, an owner/manager of Mary’s, police chief John Rand and Matta.

 Debbie Wachter/NEWS

It wasn’t Jake from State Farm paying them a visit, but it was even better.

Whereas Jake comes decked out in khakis, Madeline Matta of State Farm arrived at the Neshannock Township and New Castle police departments with food.

She was accompanied by a Mary’s Middle Eastern Food Truck that delivered lunch to both law enforcement units as a way to thank them for their service.

Matta sponsored the lunch for both departments, which offered an array of Middle Eastern foods including chicken and vegetables, rice, kibbee, tabouli, stuffed grape leaves, Syrian bread and other delights.

Matta, who owns a State Farm agency on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township, said the donation was her way of giving back to the community.

