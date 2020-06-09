State colleges prepare plans for fall reopening

BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
HARRISBURG — The Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education is expected to vote Wednesday on a framework for the 14 universities in the system to follow while reopening schools for classes in the fall.
Chancellor Daniel Greenstein told a Senate committee Tuesday that the framework will set the statewide parameters for the universities to follow while allowing each university to adjust depending on the circumstances where they are.
“You can expect some difference,” he said, because the 14 universities are “located in areas that have experienced the pandemic in different ways.”
Changes in the works, according to Greestein, include:
•Changing the academic calendar.
•Adjusting student schedules to complete classes more quickly.
•Changing housing so more students have their own rooms.
•Planning to consider how to manage groups of students that live together,.
Some colleges may not invite their entire student bodies back on campus, he said.
Greenstein was joined by Education Department leaders, and the heads of all of the state’s major public universities, along with a representative of the state’s private colleges at a hearing before the Senate education committee on the impact of COVID-19 on colleges.
The hearing came less than a week after the Department of Education released guidelines indicating that both K-12 schools and institutions of higher education should be able to resume in-person instruction.
That state guidance included recommendations that schools “consider” whether they can limit class sizes to provide 6-feet of social distancing between students, and tape-off seats to prevent students from sitting next to each other in class.
While school officials said they are in many cases seeking to provide single-occupancy rooms, the state guidelines don’t provide a limit on the number of students per room in residence halls.
One thing is sure. Students, parents and faculty should expect substantial changes in the fall, education officials said.
“In some cases, the institutional experience will look very different from what students are used to,” said Noe Ortega, deputy secretary for higher education for the state Department of Education.
Penn State President Eric Barron said that university is scheduled to lay out its plan for the fall next Monday.
“We’ve been careful about announcing what happens next,” he said. The university’s planing includes sorting out how to manage testing of students for coronavirus and how to conduct contact tracing on campus, he said.
University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said that setting up an infection control program is a key part of the strategy of ensuring that college can resume.
“We assume it’s with us for a while,” he said. “We don’t assume it’s only going to get better.”
