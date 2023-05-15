Star Studio held its annual recital on April 29 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Castle.
The students who performed were: Reagan Boariu, Randall Costello, Arlene Davicki, John Ditch, Nicholas Ditch, Patrick Ditch, Luke Dubois, Paul Garmon, Liam Hultquist, Nancy Hurd, Ryan Haeberle, Kathy Howley, Riley Kent, Maisie Kulbacki, Chloe Maalouf and Stacey Morse.
Students played pieces of music from a variety of genres and artists including Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Imagine Dragons, Simon and Garfunkel, Jvke and Don McLean.
Flutist Christina Iervoline served as a special guest performer with Hultquist.
The full recital can be viewed on Star Studio’s Facebook page. Star Studio, located at 27 W. Grant Ave. in New Castle, is under the direction of Diana Iervoline and provides piano and organ lessons by appointment. It can be reached at (724) 333-3291.
