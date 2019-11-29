In households around the country, Thanksgiving week equals cooking, and lots of it.
Thus, St. Vitus School decided to study food, cooking, and eating during the short week leading up to the holiday.
The special study, part of the school’s unique STREAM curriculum, kicked off with guest instructor, Shirley Morrison of New Wilmington. Morrison taught St. Vitus School’s fourth- through sixth-graders the art of baking bread, guiding the students in mixing ingredients from scratch and forming loaves. Homemade cookies were provided for the students to decorate while they waited for the dough to rise and bake.
As the warm, cozy smell of baking bread wafted through Fabbri Hall, the students began to buzz about their creations. Many were seen sneaking bites of fresh bread as they were dismissing for home, and parents reported that families ate the bread with dinner that night.
“This was a precious activity,” said Genevieve Jackson, a fifth-grade parent. “We ate the bread with dinner tonight and it was delicious.”
Because the students and parents responded so favorably, Morrison already has plans to return to St. Vitus School for more cooking classes and an afterschool cake decorating class.
The learning continued the following day for St. Vitus fourth graders who researched table etiquette and how to set formal and informal tables. Students practiced setting the table and using etiquette guidelines during a mock dinner and went on to put their newly-minted skills to use while visiting Thyme in Your Kitchen, a cooking school and store in Sharon. There, under the tutelage of owner Chef Garron, students learned how to make fresh pasta, tomato basil sauce, meatballs, and double chocolate cookies. Students sauteed garlic, peeled and chopped tomatoes, rolled meatballs, rolled out pasta dough, and more.
For the children, the best part of the lesson was sitting down together to eat the meal they themselves prepared.
“I never ate fresh pasta before,” fourth-grader Maitlyn said, “so that was really neat -- it was good.”
