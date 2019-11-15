It was a night of firsts at St. Vitus School last Friday.
It was the first time the school celebrated National STEM Day, the first time a STEM event was held at the school, and the first time a drone flew in Fabbri Hall.
St. Vitus School presented its STREAM Showcase 2019, on National STEM Day, as a way to recognize the entire school community’s efforts and accomplishments this year in all things STREAM (science, technology, research/reading/religion, engineering, art, and mathematics). The event, under the direction of STREAM teacher Melanie Widelko, showcased K-8 STREAM projects and gave the packed house a chance to tour the school’s new STREAM Lab classroom.
Guests also had the opportunity to participate in STREAM activities like collaborative “paper tube” builds, water bottle balloon blow-ups, and 3D shape creation using marshmallows and toothpicks. Fourth-grader Santino Costa, one of a handful of students who won awards for their STREAM work that night, said, “I can’t believe I won an award for doing a school project that didn’t feel like work because these are my favorite things -- computers, devices, and creations.”
St. Vitus students like Santino were on hand during the STREAM Showcase to demonstrate how to code robots, fly drones, and even crochet. Attendees, including special guest Michelle Peduto, the Diocese of Pittsburgh’s director of Catholic schools, were impressed by the students’ ingenuity and talents.
“It was truly my pleasure to see the projects that our students at St. Vitus had created,” Peduto said. “Ranging from student constructed hydraulic lifts to paper plate speakers, the imagination and creativity was impressive. It was evident that the St. Vitus teachers, led by Melanie Widelko, understand what the STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) model of instruction is all about.
“Ed Sharbaugh, the principal, took the time to showcase STREAM activities going on throughout the building, and the special drones were a sight to see. I was very impressed by the number of families that turned out to support the students and the staff. The hard work of the whole community was apparent. Well done!”
When asked where St. Vitus School can go from here, Sharbaugh and Widelko, the school’s Educational Technology Specialist, agree.
“We’ve met almost all of the goals we set for ourselves this year in the area of technology, STREAM, and innovation,” Sharbaugh said, “so we are very excited about that but we’ll of course
continue to nurture and grow these programs.”
Widelko noted that “We have a few things still up our sleeve but judging by the success of tonight, I think it’s safe to say we will begin looking at expanding this STREAM Showcase experience into a full-week STREAM summer camp for area kids.”
