St. Vitus Church to host concert

Holy Spirit Parish will present a concert by Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass at 7 p.m. July 28 at St. Vitus Church.
The concert is being made possible by an anonymous donation. The group performs hymn classics with a contemporary flair, along with many other styles of music.
The King’s Brass, formed 40 years ago in Detroit, features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion, and keyboards. The concerts often include Biblical skits and comedy.
The members are professional musicians from throughout the United States, who lead others in praise and worship. The Ft. Wayne, Indiana group plays more than 150 concerts per year, from coast to coast and internationally.
The group also has also recorded 18 CDs. More about the King’s Brass is available via Youtube or at kingsbrass.org.
Opening for the King’s Brass will be The Lawrence County Brass, an eight piece brass band that has been together for more than 35 years.
The local group, comprised of several retired music teachers, performs in concerts, school assemblies, church services, weddings, and nursing homes throughout the county.
This concer tis free to the public at the church at 910 S. Mercer St.
