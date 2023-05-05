St. Luke AME Zion Church, 603 Harbor St., will host a Women’s H3 Ministry Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Dr. Kari Paden of the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute will be the guest speaker. She is a graduate of Slippery Rock University who specializes in women’s rehab/men’s health physical therapy for pelvic floor, oncology and lymphedema.
The title of her presentation is “Guard Your Loins,” and it will cover women’s health topics that embarrassing to talk about with doctors but are more common than we think. She works with patients ages 4 to 94 with offices in Greenville and New Castle.
Sister Michelle McKenzie of Montgomery, Alabama, will be the worship leader.
The Rev. Mitzila M. Hogans of St. Luke AME Zion Church will give the welcome and the closing prayer.
