St. Luke A.M.E. Zion’s back-to-school carnival has partnered with the second annual community day and basketball tournament.
Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 28, there will be a multiple-city basketball tournament at West North Street Playground, formerly known as Bollinger Playground, 527 W. North St.
There will be music, free food, vendors, school supplies, and COVID-19 vaccines. Tickets will be sold for carnival-like activities for all ages. Free haircuts for children will be provided by local barbers and beauticians.
After sundown, St. Luke’s parking lot at 603 Harbor St. will convert into a drive-in movie theater with free popcorn and a movie. The events are open to the public.
Sponsors include the New Castle NAACP, Pizza Joe’s, Elks Club, Hyde Drug Store, the Revs. William and Mitzila Hogans and John Cox. Cox and Stephanie Jones are coordinating the event.
Anyone desiring to be a vendor, a volunteer, provide a donation or school supplies, contact Jones at (724) 614-8196 or Cox at (724) 683-9725 by Aug. 17.
Donations can be mailed or sent to St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church, 603 Harbor St., New Castle, PA 16101. Electronic donations can be sent to $StLukeAMEZionChurch. The app is case sensitive.
St. Luke, led by senior pastor the Rev. William R. Hogans, is the oldest African-American congregation in Lawrence County at 176 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.