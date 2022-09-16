St. George Greek Orthodox Church will host a two-day Greek Food Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days at the church, 315 W. Englewood Ave.
The menu includes dinners, spanakopita, gyros, fries, lamb shanks, souvlaki, Greek pastries, Greek food and more.
Dr. Angelo Mitsos will be in the parking lot making fried dough balls.
This year’s festival will be the last for Father Michael Gavrilos, who has been reassigned to the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Oakmont, effective Oct. 1.
Gavrilos has been the parish priest of St. George since Aug. 2, 2016.
“We are so blessed to have been included as part of the St. George family over the past 6 years,” Gavrilos wrote in a letter to his parishioners announcing the move, “and we will always be grateful to God for the outpouring of love that you all have shown us. This community will always hold a special place in our hearts.”
Father Thomas Constantine will serve as an interim pastor at St. George while the search for a full-time pastor progresses.
