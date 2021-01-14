SLIPPERY ROCK — A department within Slippery Rock University’s College of Business has a new name and is offering students a new certificate program.
SRU’s Hospitality, Event Management and Tourism Department is now known as the Hospitality and Tourism Management Department, marking changes to the department that include offering a hospitality management certificate.
“The way the previous department name was worded suggested that management only applied to events and not to hospitality or tourism, but we’re preparing students for a management career in all of those areas,” said Jim Dombrosky, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism management and department chair. More than 70 students are enrolled in two degree programs offered within the department: a bachelor of science in resort recreation and hospitality management and a master of science in hospitality and tourism management.
Students take courses in sustainable hospitality and planning, ecotourism, event programming and leadership, meeting and event planning, and resort and hotel management. The culminating experience in the undergraduate program is a 12-week internship at a hospitality or tourism related agency, such as resorts, hotels, cruise lines and municipal recreation centers.
For more information about hospitality and tourism management, including the hospitality management certificate, visit the department webpage.
