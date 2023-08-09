SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University and Widener University Commonwealth Law School have signed an agreement providing SRU students from any bachelor’s degree program the opportunity to complete their undergraduate degrees and law degrees in six years.
This 3+3 program allows undergraduate students the opportunity to earn the final 30 credits of their bachelor’s degree at Widener Law Commonwealth while simultaneously pursuing their juris doctor degree. Qualifying students must complete their major and general education requirements by the end of their junior year at SRU. Students must take the Law School Admission Test no later than February of their junior year and apply to WLC by April 1 of their junior year.
“Slippery Rock University is excited to partner with Widener Law Commonwealth,” said Michael Zieg, SRU interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
“Having this relationship allows us to better serve students across all of SRU’s bachelor’s degree programs who are seeking a Juris Doctor degree and a meaningful career in the law profession. Our partnership will save our students and their families money and time. It also keeps our students here in Pennsylvania, which is important to the local economy.”
WLC, located in Harrisburg, is the only law school located in the capital, with three specialized centers of legal scholarship through its Law and Government Institute, Environmental Law and Sustainability Center, and Business Advising Program.
“This is great news for Widener Law Commonwealth and Slippery Rock University,” said Widener Law Commonwealth Dean Michael Hussey.
“The 3+3 program provides high-achieving students the opportunity of a legal career at a quality law school, while also saving them significant time and money in pursuing their education. We look forward to working with Slippery Rock University and its students in our new partnership.”
