SRU to host five outdoor commencement ceremonies this weekend

SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University is stepping outside of its usual routine for commencement ceremonies this year.
For the first time since 2008, SRU will confer degrees outdoors as the university will host five individual commencement ceremonies honoring the spring 2021 graduates on Friday and Saturday at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
The university decided earlier this year to move the ceremonies outdoors to protect the health and safety of attendees because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In years prior to the pandemic, spring commencement was conducted via three ceremonies inside Morrow Field House.
All ceremonies this year, which will combine traditional elements of commencement with some adaptations, will be livestreamed on www.sru.edu for those friends and family members unable to attend in person or who prefer to watch the ceremony online.
Dates and times for the ceremonies are as follows:
•Graduate Studies, 6 p.m., Friday
•College of Education, 9 a.m., Saturday
•College of Business, noon, Saturday
•College of Liberal Arts, 3 p.m., Saturday
•College of Health, Engineering and Science, 6 p.m., Saturday.
Gates open one hour prior to each ceremony.
As many as 1,700 graduates will have their degrees conferred during the two days. Although Mihalik-Thompson Stadium seats 10,000, each student received two tickets for guests to accommodate required physical distancing and capacity limits. There will also be mandatory wearing of face coverings. The names of all participating graduates will be read at each ceremony as they cross the stage.
Commencement will be conducted rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, ceremonies will be rescheduled. Graduates and guests should check the university's commencement webpage for updates in the event of severe weather.
Larry McCarthy, assistant professor of accounting, economics and finance, will serve as grand marshal and will open and close each ceremony.
SRU President William Behre will provide remarks and confer the degrees. There will also be greetings by a member of the SRU council of trustees.
Abbey Zink, provost and vice president for academic affairs, will present candidates for degrees, as well as Dan Bauer, dean, College of Liberal Arts; Keith Dills, dean, College of Education; Lawrence Shao, dean, College of Business; and Michael Zieg, interim dean, College of Health, Environment and Science; for their respective colleges.
Don Huddart, a 1987 SRU graduate and past president of the SRU Alumni Association, will welcome the graduates as new SRU alumni on behalf of the association.
The "Star-Spangled Banner" and the "SRU Alma Mater" will be sung by SRU students at each ceremony. They include two from New Castle: Leah Buczek, a junior music education major, for the 3 p.m. Saturday ceremony; and Devon Vanasco, a freshman music education major, for 6 p.m. Saturday ceremony.
Additional information is available on the University's commencement webpage, by calling (724) 738-2849 or by emailing the Commencement Office at commencementoffice@sru.edu.
