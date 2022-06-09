Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Students named to the list earned a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or high-er.
Lawrence County residents on the list include:
•Bessemer: Kylie Bright.
•Edinburg: Kolton Boyer and Geoli Yeager.
•Ellwood City: Dorian Anderson, Reed Angelucci, Braden Bentel, Nico DeCaria, Preston Gallaher, Megan Hails, Morgan Kaufman, Trisha Kerr, Brent Kosior, Max Kuffer, Chloe Kuffer, William Lott, Brian MacMurdo, Abbey Matiko, Kirsten McConahy, Jaden Miller, Ashley Murin, Connor Neghiu, Noah Rinker, Meghan Rosendale, Katherine Schilling, Derek Smith, Mary Statti, Breonna Streit, Lindsay Wallace, Havana Williams and Ericka Zeigler.
•Enon Valley: Dylan Strawhecker and Ashley Young.
•New Castle: Haley Alberico, Morgan Allwine, Ian Armbruster, Alexis Bethle, Tricia Blose, Katherine Bonyak, Callie Bruno, Leah Buczek, Anna Bupp, Josiah Bupp, Noah Burchett, Alexis Cain, Raven Chappell, Tyler Conrad, Kali Davies-Anderson, Nicholas DeRosa, Gabriella DeRosa, Joshua DeSalvo, Hannah Dean, Nicoletta Donofrio, Chelsea Dunn, Haley Earl, Lindsay Frabotta, William Fry, Rachael Gennock, Matthew Gibson,
Lilley-Katherine Gilbert, Alexis Gish, Ashley Graziani, Brett Hardy, Scott Hardy, Derek Hoffman, Anthony Houston, Jessica Husske, Julia Janiel, Shania Johns, Lacey Kale, Ty Kent, Mohamad Khalaifa, Ryleigh King, Olivia Kohnen, Owen Kreitzburg, Cody Lewis, Sarah Lorensen, Jenna Lubinski, Ethan Masajada, Sean McCormick, Natalie McCosby, Elaina McNatt, Michael McVay, Hannah McVicker, Lauren Mengel, Zachary Miles, Samuel Miloser, Taryn Montgomery, Carolanne Mwila, Haley Neales, Colton Nemcheck, Aaron Nero, Braden Olson,
Lilian Pancher, Katelyn Peterson, Nicolette Pierce, Gabriella Pisciuneri, Jenna Pontius, Angela Prioletti, Arthur Prioletti, Jasilyn Rankin, Grace Raykovics, Taylor Reed, Taylor Reese, John Rogan, Alayna Rozzi, Jordan Sager, Sophia Sager, Eric Sanchez-Parodi, Mercedes Shaner, Hannah Shaner, Amber Singer, Michael Skiba, Amanda Stastny, Alexandra Steele, Hannah Stunkard, Noah Sunseri, Jonathan Tolson, Kailee Trott, Christina Vinroe, Emily Wallace, Reis Watkins, Reese Wells, Jacob Wilson, Ryan Yasher, Brandon Yeropoli and Joshua Young.
•New Wilmington: Bruce Broomfield, Kiera Cartwright, Samantha McArdle, Hannah McGinnis and Mason Reed.
•Pulaski: Jeremiah Alexander, Jaden Boyle, Madison Callahan, Patrick Conner, Anna Rubaker, Claire Toth, Kaylee Vastano and Zach Wilkins.
•Volant: Gabriella Collins, Abrianna Ealy, Nathan Guy, Megan Jackson, Elizabeth Wagner and Daniel Zoeller.
•Wampum: Allayna Allwine, Isabella Kosto and Hunter McQuiston.
•West Pittsburg: Joey Pauletich and Braden Stillwagon.
