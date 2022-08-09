SLIPPERY ROCK — The traditional Week of Welcome at Slippery Rock University was created so first-year students could get acclimated to college life and living away from home for the first time.
For faculty, staff and returning students, WOW is one of the things that makes SRU a special place to learn and work and a time to welcome the new members of the campus community.
Starting with Move-In Day for first-year students, Aug. 18, SRU’s WOW programming will run through Aug. 31 with a variety of events for students to learn about SRU, socialize and get ready for the first day of the fall semester on Aug. 22.
More than 1,500 first-year and transfer students will move into SRU residence halls from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 18, at their designated move-in times. Students schedule a move-in time through the MyHousing online portal prior to WOW so they have the time and space to move their things in efficiently and to limit traffic on campus. Volunteers will be ready to assist students and their families from the moment their vehicles enter campus.
Arriving students and their families are advised to:
•STOP — in front of their assigned building.
•DROP — off all belongings. Volunteer staff will be on hand to assist.
•GO — park the vehicle so that others can begin the move-in process.
Students can help ensure a seamless move-in by:
•Displaying their designated residence hall “hangtag” on the vehicle’s rear view mirror.
•Being prepared for the weather (extreme heat, rain, etc.).
•Marking all luggage with a label showing name, residence hall and room number.
•Packing belongings in easy to carry totes, boxes or tied off trash bags.
•Bringing a small dolly or cart for moving bulky items.
•Smiling and enjoying the day.
Move-In Day will conclude with a performance by hypnotist Chris Jones, of “America’s Got Talent” fame, for a 8 p.m. show at Morrow Field House, hosted by the University Program Board
“Welcome to SRU Day” is Aug. 19, which will include a mandatory New Student Convocation, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Morrow Field House, an opportunity for each student to attend a presentation from their respective college’s dean from 2 to 4 p.m., other meetings and orientations, as well as the WOW Carnival, 8 to 10 p.m., at Old Thompson Field, with live music, rides, games, prizes and carnival food.
There will be games, activities, performances and other events daily through Aug. 31. Upperclass students will move in, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 21.
“Ask Me” Tents will be available around campus on the first day of classes, Aug. 22. This is where students can ask questions about SRU and get additional information about campus life. There will also be a variety of programs to help students learn about different services and offerings on campus.
This will include the Involvement Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 30, on The Quad where more than 200 student organizations will be available to discuss their events and leadership and service opportunities.
