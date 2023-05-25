The Slippery Rock University Macoskey Center for Sustainability Education and Research is hosting a series of children’s summer day camps, June 5 to Aug. 7.
The following camps that are co-hosted by the Storm Harbor Equestrian Center are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for children ages 7-12. Children can spend the morning riding and learning about horses before exploring topics related to food, animals and the environment in the afternoon.
June 5, Animal Homes and Habitats: Learn about what humans have in common with wildlife and how people can be good neighbors to animals.
July 24, Conservation Heroes: Explore how people can protect the planet and enjoy hands-on activities to solve environmental problems.
Aug. 7, Farm to Fork: Dig into sustainable gardening and learn about agriculture from the ground up.
The camps cost $90 per camper, per day.
Additional Macoskey Center summer day camps include four other camps offered across three-day sessions:
June 12-14, 8 a.m. to noon, Nature Fairytales (ages 4-5): Storybooks come to life as campers experience nature using all five senses, explore the trails, play games and meet a few feathered characters. Cost is $90 per camper for three days.
June 26-28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Animal Homes and Habitats (ages 6-11): Campers, separated into two age groups (6-8 and 9-11), will learn about wildlife and plants through hands-on activities, games and exploration. Cost is $150 per camper for three days.
July 10-12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Conservation Heroes (ages 6-14): Campers, separated into three age groups (6-8, 9-11, 12-14), will learn about how they can protect the planet and better understand their connection to nature. Cost is $150 per camper for three days.
July 17-19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Farm to Fork (ages 6-11): Campers, separated into two age groups (6-8, 9-11), will learn about where their food comes from through hands-on experiences in gardening, cooking and composting. Cost is $150 per camper for three days.
Family discounts are available for all camps.
Campers must bring their own lunch to all camps. To register and learn more about each camp, visit linktr.ee/MacoskeyCenter. More information about the Macoskey Center is available on the SRU website, or by contacting the center at (724) 738.4050 or macoskey.center@sru.edu.
