Slippery Rock University’s Center for Cybersecurity and Advanced Computing will host its Cyberspace Event, 12:30-2 p.m., April 27, at the Smith Student Center Theater as well as on Zoom.
This event is also sponsored by SRU’s College of Engineering and Science and the Computer Science Department. In addition to featured talks from cybersecurity experts, SRU students will present case scenarios, live software demonstrations and applications to address cybersecurity threats.
The event is free and open to the public. For those wishing to attend virtually, the online registration form must be completed by 6 p.m., April 25, to receive a Zoom link.
This year’s invited speakers are Edward Schwartz, senior researcher at Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute, and Aaron Scantlin, a security engineer at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the primary computing facility for the Office of Science in the U.S. Department of Energy. Schwartz will discuss how to prevent code reuse attacks and Scantlin will share his thoughts about the holistic application of information security in research computing.
For more information, visit the C2AC webpage or email nitin.sukhija@sru.edu.
