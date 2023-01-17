SLIPPERY ROCK — Renovations to the former University Union building at Slippery Rock University will begin this spring.
SRU renamed the building the Campus Success Center in anticipation of a $19.4 million renovation project that will be completed in 2024.
Upon its completed renovation, the Campus Success Center will house the following offices:
•Office of Disability Services
•Financial Aid Office
•Student Support Office
•Mailing Services
•Parking Office
•Student Counseling Center
•Center for Career and Academic Progress
•Student Health Center
•Shell spaces for future development.
“The Campus Success Center will serve as a centralized location for students to access resources they need and to be successful,” said Scott Albert, associate vice president for facilities, environmental safety and sustainability. “This is a great way to improve our existing space with better placement of offices that will create more opportunities for collaboration and flexibility in how we use facilities across the entire campus.”
Built in 1970, the former University Union has been a gathering place for SRU students, faculty, staff and the community for the last 50 years. Many functional areas in the building, including the bookstore and Rocky’s Grille, relocated in 2012 when the Smith Student Center opened. Most recently, the building housed the Office of Disability Services, Mailing Services, and the Parking Office, which have been temporarily relocated elsewhere on campus during the renovation.
The former University Union underwent two expansions in 1994 and 2001, when the bookstore and Rocky’s Grille were added, respectively, but no major renovations have occurred in the last 20 years.
“There will be both interior and exterior work with all new mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems,” Albert said. “But the building itself won’t expand as far as square footage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.