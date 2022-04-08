Slippery Rock University’s Early Childhood and Elementary Music Community Engagement Initiative presents “Tuneful Tales,” a concert for children, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 16 in the Swope Music Building on campus.
The concert is directed by Dr. Cassandra Eisenreich. There will be pre-concert activities and a post-concert instrument petting zoo.
Suggested donation is $5. For tickets, visit www.sru.edu/tickets. For more information, visit www.srufoundation.org/CommunityMusic. Tickets are available online only.
