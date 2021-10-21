SLIPPERY ROCK — Getting a ride home and back to campus for Thanksgiving break can be expensive or inconvenient for college students and their families. But Slippery Rock University is making the busiest travel days of the year a little less bustling for its students with a bus ride.
SRU is offering travel assistance to help students from central and eastern Pennsylvania with a charter bus that will depart campus at 9 a.m., Nov. 24, and return at approximately 5 p.m., Nov. 28. The bus will make four stops between Breezewood and Philadelphia.
Students interested in taking advantage of the service can get more information and purchase a $50 nonrefundable, round-trip ticket at www.sru.edu/tickets.
“We first offered this a few years ago because many students were having trouble getting home and it’s become a popular option for our students who live on the other side of the state,” said David Wilmes, chief student affairs officer. “If you think about parents on the eastern part of the state, they’re going to have to drive five hours here, pick their student up and then drive five hours back. We thought, ‘Is there something we could do to ease that burden?’”
Enter the roundtrip charter bus, which is exactly what nearly 30 students already plan to do, and more are expected to sign up by Nov. 24. There are no capacity limits because if all seats on the bus are purchased, the University will arrange for another bus.
Times and drop-off locations for the Nov. 24 route include:
•9 a.m., departure from SRU’s Smith Student Center.
•11:45 a.m., Breezewood, Flying J Truck Stop, 167 Post House Road.
•2:30 p.m., Harrisburg, Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, 148 Sheraton Drive.
•4:30 p.m., King of Prussia, King of Prussia Mall near Dick’s Sporting Goods, 160 North Gulph Road.
•5 p.m., Philadelphia, Greyhound Bus Station, 1001 Filbert Street.
The pick-up locations for the Nov. 28 return trip to SRU will be the same as the drop-off locations, with the pick-up times being 9 a.m. in Philadelphia; 9:30 a.m. in King of Prussia; 11:30 a.m. in Harrisburg; and 2:15 p.m. in Breezewood.
Financial assistance is available for those in need. For more information, contact the Office of Student Affairs at (724) 738-2155 or student.affairs@sru.edu.
