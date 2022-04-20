With environmental concerns and sustainability continuing to be hot topics around the globe, there’s one way to engage in these issues locally, while also having fun, and that’s by attending Slippery Rock University’s Earth Fest celebration.
After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, SRU will host its annual Earth Fest celebration, noon to 6 p.m., April 23, at the Macoskey Center for Sustainability, Education and Research, located at 247 Harmony Road. People of all ages are welcome to attend.
Attendees can expect to enjoy food and drinks from local vendors, craft vendors, live music, horseback rides and hands-on activities.
Additionally, Marcellus Outreach Butler will host the GoGreen Electric Car Show. Live music will be provided with performances by Treebeard Brown of Grove City, from noon to 3 p.m., and Alyssa Hankey, from Kittanning, from 3 to 6 p.m.
SRU parks and conservation students will facilitate educational activities for children of all ages, including:
•Growing a “flower bomb” with a seed starter kit.
•Learning eco-friendly gardening tips.
•Making natural bath and body products.
•Scavenger hunts.
•Water education activities for K-12 students.
A new feature has been added to this year’s event, titled “The SRU Sustainability Showcase,” in which SRU student groups of all majors who developed projects have an opportunity to share their ideas for a sustainable future.
“This year is really highlighting the amazing student work that’s been done at the Macoskey Center,” said Samantha Laurence, manager of the Macoskey Center.
“The Macoskey Center is a bridge-builder with the larger community.”
Laurence said there are multiple sustainability projects to be presented, such as a solar-powered groundhog trap and communication system created by engineering students.
Through the wide selection of entertainment, vendors and activities available this year, Laurence hopes to communicate the importance of sustainability to the SRU community.
“We want students, faculty, staff and community members to see that we all need to be invested in sustainability,” Laurence said. “Our goal is to highlight the areas in which people can become involved in the larger mission and vision of the Macoskey center and become a part of what we are doing here to learn the meaning of becoming more sustainable.”
Laurence plans to use proceeds from the event for future Macoskey Center programs and find more ways to connect with more classes on campus to benefit SRU and the larger community.
Parking is available at the Storm Harbor Equestrian Center, with accessible parking available at the Macoskey Center.
