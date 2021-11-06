Slippery Rock University will be hosting several Military Appreciation Week events, Nov. 8-12, including the annual Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Nov. 11, at the Russell Wright Alumni House.
Military Appreciation Week is organized by the SRU Office for Inclusive Excellence and the Veterans Day ceremony is hosted by the Office of Alumni Engagement.
Jairus Moore, an SRU graduate with degrees in safety management and criminal justice, will serve as the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day ceremony. Moore is a safety investigator for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and is a doctoral student studying instructional management and leadership at Robert Morris University. A U.S. Army ROTC cadet during his time at SRU, Moore was commissioned as a field artillery officer after graduating and served in the Army from 2019-21, most recently as a safety officer for the 1-30th Alpha Battery stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
"Veterans Day is a great opportunity to spotlight the men and women who have honorably served in the military," Moore said. "Less than 1 percent of Americans decide to take an oath to secure the blessings of liberty and protect our nation against all enemies foreign and domestic. It's important to honor them because we, as a nation, would not be enjoying our many freedoms without their sacrifices. Our veterans need to know that their sacrifice is appreciated and we are there for them when they need us."
The Veterans Day ceremony will include members of the SRU Army ROTC raising the colors, laying a wreath, firing a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. Lt. Col. Jennifer Martin, professor of military science, will recognize enlisted cadets, and the SRU Chamber Singers will perform the national anthem, Alma Mater and "God Bless America."
The remainder of the Military Appreciation Week events include:
•Military and Film, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 8, at the Smith Student Center Theater, a viewing of the movie, "Eye in the Sky."
•Coffee with the Vets, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 9, on The Quad, for an opportunity to meet SRU students who are veterans. All coffee and hot chocolate purchased at the event will support the Student Veterans of America at SRU and Mission 22, a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans.
•Protect the 22, 12:30 p.m., Nov. 9, on The Quad, a push-up challenge sponsored by the SVA and the SRU Army ROTC to raised money and awareness for Mission 22.
•Diversity Dialogue: Protect and Serve, 5 p.m., Nov. 9, at the SSC Ballroom, for a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement and University representatives to discuss policy, training and other concerns as they relate to law enforcement and the campus community.
•Keynote Speaker: Wes O'Donnell, 6 p.m., Nov. 10, at the SSC Theater. O'Donnell is a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force who is now a filmmaker, public speaker, journalist and law student. He will discuss military skills and career development.
•Veterans Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 11, at the SSC Ballroom, as the OIE invites community veterans for a free breakfast.
•R.E.D. Friday, Nov. 12, as all members of the SRU community are encouraged to wear red to Remember Everyone Deployed.
Additionally, on Nov. 19, SRU's OIE will be hosting Green Zone training and certification for SRU employees that empowers them to support military-connected students, faculty and staff.
