SLIPPERY ROCK — You don’t have to be 22 years old to be “Feeling ‘22” at Slippery Rock University this year.
SRU students, alumni and friends of the University young and old are invited to celebrate SRU’s 2022 Homecoming festivities, Oct. 14-16. This year’s events, under the theme of “Feeling ‘22” as a nod to a song by pop star Taylor Swift, include tailgate parties, sporting events, alumni awards dinners, and, of course, the annual parade.
“Homecoming is a great weekend for SRU to shine and welcome back alumni,” said Kelly Bailey, director of alumni engagement. “The campus is thriving, and we have many opportunities for people to gather and celebrate our University.”
The Homecoming parade starts at 10 a.m., Oct. 15, at the intersection of Main Street and Route 108 and follows Main Street to the intersection of Keister Road. The parade will include SRU’s marching band, the Marching Pride, as well as candidates for Homecoming royalty and floats decorated by student organizations.
The SRU football game is at 1 p.m., Oct. 15, as The Rock hosts Gannon at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Parking lots open at 10 a.m. SRU’s tailgating policy is available online. Homecoming royalty will be announced at halftime, and the Homecoming court will be introduced at a pep rally at8 p.m., Oct. 14, on The Quad.
A listing of all other SRU Homecoming sporting events can be found on The Rock Athletics website, and Homecoming events for SRU students can be found on CORE, SRU’s online platform for student organizations and events.
There are also events organized for SRU alumni. Registration is required through the SRU Alumni Association website. These events include:
•Alumni Employee Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., Oct. 14, Russell Wright Alumni House. This Homecoming weekend kickoff event is for SRU alumni who are University employees.
•SRU Communication and Media Hall of Fame, 3:30 p.m., Oct. 14, Smith Student Center Theater. This event is hosted by SRU’s Department of Strategic Communication and Media and honors SRU alumni and former students involved with University communication and media organizations while enrolled at SRU. This year’s honorees include Brad Gentile, ‘86 (Lifetime Achievement Award); Mark Zeltner (Founders Award); Hall of Fame inductees Amanda Goodman Baldiviezo, ‘99; Glenn Graham, ‘89; and Melinda Kaiser, ‘92; and Undergraduate Excellence Award winners Marissa Mastrangelo, ‘22; and Julianna Rios, ‘22.
•Distinguished Alumni Dinner, 5 p.m., Oct. 14, Smith Student Center Ballroom. This event is hosted by the Office of Alumni Engagement and the SRU Alumni Association and honors SRU alumni who have translated their SRU experience into distinguished personal and professional achievement, community service, or service or philanthropy to SRU. Honorees include Distinguished Alumni Award recipients Craig Bouslough, ‘84, ‘91M; Edwin Cottrell, ‘43; Rebecca Smith Cranford, ‘94; Michael Grace, ‘92; and Elliott Haverlack, ‘80; and Past Presidents Service Award recipient Richard Wood, ‘75.
•Muffins and Mimosas, 8:30-9:45 a.m., Russell Wright Alumni House. Alumni are invited to gather for a light breakfast prior to the Homecoming parade.
•Music Alumni Tailgate, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., outside of Swope Music Hall. Alumni from SRU music programs are invited to meet current faculty and listen to musical selections from current students.
•SRU Alumni Association Tailgate, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Blase Scarnati Marching Band Field. Join fellow SRU alumni for a tailgate party before the football game. Advance registrants receive a commemorative pint glass.
More information about Homecoming is available on the Alumni Association website, or by contacting the Office of Alumni Engagement at (724) 738-2018 or alumni@sru.edu.
