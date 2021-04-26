A Pulaski student was among those honored at Slippery Rock University’s Rising Stars awards.
Madison Callahan, a junior homeland security major, was one of three recipients of the Emerging Leader award.
The awards are presented by Slippery Rock University’s Office for Student Engagement and Leadership. They are sponsored by AVI Fresh, SRU’s contract food vendor, and the Slippery Rock Student Government Association. The awards, announced during the Rising Star award ceremony, conducted virtually April 21, recognized students, faculty, staff and organizations for their impact on the campus community.
The Emerging Leader awards and Distinguished Leader awards were presented to students who influence positive change; inspire peers, faculty and professional staff; and effectively delegate, communicate and empower their organization’s members. Recipients were recognized for their ability to balance academic life with leadership opportunities and stand out within their organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.