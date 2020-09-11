Slippery Rock University has been recognized on the Princeton Review’s “Best in the Northeast” list of the top colleges and universities in the region.
Each year, the Princeton Review publishes the top institutions by region and SRU was among the more than 650 schools listed on the website’s “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” resource.
For rating purposes, the Princeton Review segmented colleges into five zones — Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and International — to name those institutions that they considered “academically outstanding and well worth consideration in (a student’s) college search.”
SRU was one of only 224 colleges and universities listed in the Northeast region, which consists of 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont, as well as the District of Columbia. The schools in each region are listed in alphabetical order by school name, and not ranked.
“To once again receive this recognition is a reminder of the quality of our institution,” said William Behre, SRU president. “Only 23% of the nation’s four-year colleges make this list, so this indicates what a great learning community we have here at The Rock. This type of recognition is yet another testament to the work of our faculty, staff and students to make SRU an institution that lives out its mission and commitment to student success.”
The Princeton Review considers data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years and the opinions of college counselors and advisers whose perspectives the company solicits.
