Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester recognizing students who earned a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Lawrence County residents on the list include:
Bessemer: Sebastian Brigian and Shelby Scott.
Edinburg: Kolton Boyer, Aaron Smith and Geoli Yeager.
Ellwood City: Dorian Anderson, Reed Angelucci, Mikayla Beachem, Emily Beaver, Braden Bentel, Alexis Bethle, Tricia Blose, Katherine Bonyak, Kyli Booker, Rachel Bowen, Nico DeCaria, Nicholas Fleeson, Gemma Gatto, Megan Hails, Trisha Kerr, Chloe Kuffer, Max Kuffer, Dean Lisko, William Lott, Brian MacMurdo, Abbey Matiko, Kirsten McConahy, Jaden Miller, Connor Neghiu, Salvatore Roberto, Meghan Rosendale, Katherine Schilling, Derek Smith, Breonna Streit and Ericka Zeigler.
Enon Valley: Ashley Young.
New Castle: Haley Alberico, Chloe Allison, Morgan Allwine, Callie Bruno, Leah Buczek, Anna Bupp, Josiah Bupp, Alexis Cain, Kali Davies-Anderson, Nicholas DeRosa, Hannah Dean, Nicoletta Donofrio, Patrick Eakin, Haley Earl, Lindsay Frabotta, William Fry, Matthew Gibson, Zachary Gibson, Lilley-Katherine Gilbert, Alexis Gish, Scott Hardy, Brett Hardy, Benjamin Houk, Anthony Houston, Julia Janiel, Halley Jellyman, Shania Johns, Sierra Johnson, Lacey Kale, Olivia Kaminski, Bradley Kane, Ty Kent, Mohamad Khalaifa, Ryleigh King, Olivia Kohnen, Amanda LeRoy, Logan Leasure, Cody Lewis, Sarah Lorensen, Jenna Lubinski, Sean McCormick, Natalie McCosby, Madison McDowell, Lauren Mengel, Zachary Miles, Taryn Montgomery, Alexis Moore, Haley Neales, Colton Nemcheck, Aaron Nero, Benjamin Newton, Braden Olson, Ean Oprean, Katelyn Peterson, Nicolette Pierce, Gabriella Pisciuneri, Angela Prioletti, Arthur Prioletti, Autumn Pustinger, Grace Raykovics, Taylor Reed, Taylor Reese, Sherry Rigel, Victoria Rigney, John Rogan, Alayna Rozzi, Jordan Sager, Sophia Sager, Caitlyn Schnell, Mercedes Shaner, Hannah Shaner, Michael Skiba, Abigail Stewart, Hannah Stunkard, Alex Suber, Jonathan Tolson, Kailee Trott, Devon Vanasco, Reese Wells, Norah West and Brandon Yeropoli.
New Wilmington: Samantha McArdle, Mason Reed and Patrick Zack.
Pulaski: Jeremiah Alexander, Jaden Boyle, Madison Callahan, Casey Mild, Anna Rubaker and Kaylee Vastano.
Volant: Caelan Bender, Abrianna Ealy, Nathan Guy, Savannah Schwenke, Elizabeth Wagner and Lydia Zoeller.
West Pittsburg: Joey Pauletich and Braden Stillwagon.
Wampum: Allayna Allwine, Kyleigh Edinger, Madison Hervatine, Isabella Kosto, Hunter McQuiston and Donovan Nye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.