SLIPPERY ROCK — While most students used winter break as an opportunity to relax and recharge, a group of Slippery Rock University dancers were on the move with a variety of rehearsals in preparation for the SRU Winter Showcase, “State of Being.”
Performances are at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Feb. 9 at Butler County Community College’s Succop Theater.
The theater, located at 107 College Drive, Butler, is accessible.
Dances for the concert were chosen from letters of intent originally provided by participating students to Ursula Payne, a New Castle native and professor of dance and chair of SRU’s Department of Dance. Payne also serves as artistic director for the show. Once approved by Payne, students showcased their choreographed works for other students who then auditioned to perform the selected pieces.
Payne and Jennifer Keller, professor of dance and production coordinator for the shows, emphasized the importance of auditioning for the event as it provides valuable experience for the dancer and the student choreographer. “This show is important because many students go on to dance and choreograph at a professional level or apply to graduate school. The works showcased in these concerts are generally what they use to form their professional portfolio,” Payne said.
Payne said the “State of Being” theme of the performances is meant to focus on how students engage the body as a medium of communication in order to turn concepts and ideas they felt passionate about, into a work of art.
“One of the things that I’ve been talking about with my students is the body as a conduit to life experience and how we engage with the world,” said Payne. “The body as a means of communication is really prevalent and I think it is one of the staples of communication; you can’t communicate and express without the body.”
In total, the event will feature 22 dances and a film, with 12 pieces performed at each show thereby providing audiences with a completely different experience each time.
Guest artist Bill Evans, a choreographer, performer, teacher, movement analyst and founder of Bill Evans Dance, choreographed the tap dance, “YES, INDEED!” for the 2 p.m. show, while Grady McLeod Bowman, a New York-based choreographer and creative artist, choreographed the contemporary piece, “Who We Is,” for the 6:30 p.m. performance.
