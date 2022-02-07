Slippery Rock University’s Department of Dance was ranked as one of the nation’s best college dance programs for 2021-22 by DanceUS.org, an independent online publication for dance professionals and enthusiasts that reaches more than 250,000 monthly visitors.
SRU was one of only three Pennsylvania colleges and universities to make the rankings.
SRU’s Department of Dance offers five different academic programs, including a bachelor of arts in dance, a bachelor of fine arts in dance and minors in dance performance or dance pedagogy. Dance majors can additionally obtain a Master of Science in adapted physical activity on an accelerated, 4+1 track.
Three resident dance companies — SRU Dance Theatre, Afro-Colombian Dance Ensemble, and Dance Express — provide students with opportunities to choreograph and perform. SRU also has an established chapter of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts to enhance the academic and artistic work of the dancers.
According to DanceUS.org, SRU’s “dance curriculum is designed specifically for students seeking multilayered careers as dance professionals.” It also lauded the department for its preparation of students into the workforce, by stating that “earning a dance degree from SRU prepares its graduates to transition through different phases of their professional and personal lives while sustaining employability and increasing financial stability as dance professionals.”
More information about SRU’s Dance Department is available on the university’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.