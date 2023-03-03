SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has signed 3+1 articulation agreements with four community colleges in western Pennsylvania that will help more students complete their bachelor of science in nursing degrees.
The agreements apply to students pursuing their associate degree in nursing at the following institutions: Butler County Community College, Community College of Allegheny County, Community College of Beaver County, and Westmoreland County Community College.
As part of a 3+1 agreement, students who completed their two-year, registered nurse associate degree at these community colleges can take an additional 21 to 24 credits at their school before transferring to SRU. Once enrolled at SRU, they will be considered seniors and will need only 30 credits to graduate with a BSN degree. These credits can be completed entirely online.
“These agreements help students save time and money,” said Robert Lagnese, SRU director of transfer admissions. “They can start their path to a bachelor’s degree at their current school and finish at SRU. We’re grateful to partner with these community colleges and consider this an important step to address the shortage of nurses in our region.”
According to the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, there is a 31% vacancy rate for registered nurses in the state and Pennsylvania’s shortfall of 20,345 registered nurses is among the highest in the nation.
“Our RN to BSN program is designed to provide students with the skills they need to enter and thrive in the nursing profession,” said Michele Crytzer, associate professor of nursing and department chair. “Especially with the critical demand for health care workers, it’s important that community colleges and universities partner together to make it easier for students to earn the credentials they need.”
More information about SRU’s nursing programs is available on the department’s webpage. Details about each articulation agreement that SRU signed with community colleges are available on the SRU website. People can also contact SRU’s Transfer Admissions office at (800) 929-4478 (option 2) or transferadmissions@sru.edu.
