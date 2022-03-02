March is Women’s History Month, and Slippery Rock University is celebrating with events and campaigns coordinated by SRU’s Women’s Center and sponsored by several campus organizations.
“Women’s History Month is recognized around the country to highlight the many contributions of women throughout the history of our society,” said Kendra Claypool, assistant director of SRU’s Women’s Center and Pride Center.
“This is a great opportunity for SRU to observe women’s history in our own way and for our campus community to participate, whether it’s engaging in conversations about issues affecting women or celebrating their achievements.”
SRU’s Office for Inclusive Excellence will be sharing images and other content related to women’s history all month through its social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
The following Women’s History Month events are planned at SRU:
Intersectionality Rock Talk: 6 p.m., March 2, a virtual panel discussion sponsored by the Women’s Center and the Pride Center with people from overlapping social categories, such as race, sexuality, class or gender, and how they are perceived. Register online via CORE.
Women’s History Month Photo Campaign: 12:30 p.m., March 8, in the Smith Student Center Commuter Lounge, sponsored by the Women’s Center. People are invited to celebrate International Women’s Day by having an empowering photo taken of themselves.
Sudanese Poet and Activist: 7 p.m., March 8, a virtual event sponsored by the Gender Studies Program and the Middle East Studies Center, featuring a presentation and poetry reading by Rania Mamoun, writer-in-residence at City of Asylum. Register online via CORE.
Movie Night: 7 p.m., March 10, SSC Theater, as the Women’s Center sponsors a viewing of the movie “Mulan.”
Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women: When Silence is Oppression: 7 p.m., March 21, a virtual event sponsored by the Gender Studies Program, the OIE and the Women’s Center, about how indigenous women are disproportionately experiencing violence, with guest speakers Deborah Maytubee Denton-Shipman and Brittany Hunt. Denton-Shipman is the founder of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA organization, which assists families, and Hunt is a consultant and post-doctoral associate at Duke University. Register online via CORE.
Women and Allies of Distinction Mentoring Dinner: 5 p.m., March 29, SSC Ballroom, which is the annual awards dinner sponsored by the President’s Commission on Women and the Gender Studies Program. Tickets available at sru.edu/tickets.
PASSHE Women’s Consortium Conference: March 24-26, via Zoom, which is a Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education annual conference. More information is available at passhewomensconsortium.org.
Women and Sustainability: 3 p.m., March 30, Macoskey Center, for a guided nature hike, seeding and other mindfulness activities, sponsored by the Women’s Center and the Macoskey Center. All attendees receive a chive plant. Register on CORE.
Self Care and Success Social: 12:30 p.m., March 31, SSC Commuter Lounge, sponsored by the OIE, this event provides attendees an opportunity to voice and showcase their successes and learn new self-care skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.