SRU campus art project providing a window of opportunity

Visible reminders of life and light from the outside world, more often than not, enter buildings through windows.
And now, campus structures at Slippery Rock University can reciprocate some of the community’s vibrant humanity from the inside out thanks to a new project hosted by the SRU Art Department and the Martha Gault Art Gallery.
Organizers are seeking submissions for a project titled “Windows of Slippery Rock University,” a community installation where art created by anyone affiliated with SRU will be hung from the windows of various campus buildings for people on the outside to see.
“The biggest aim here is bringing the SRU community together again,” said Doris Short, instructor of art and project organizer. “We all need something to connect us (to one another) after what we endured through the last year and a half because of the pandemic. Giving people the opportunity to leave their mark on physical spaces and have their artistic voices is a part of a healing process, especially with people having been gone physically for a long time.”
SRU students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends are invited to submit two-dimensional artwork — be it photography, paintings, drawings, digital art and collages — that the Art Department will pay to print and install. Pieces can be as large as 48 inches in height and width and a panel of judges from the Art Department faculty will choose up to 80 submissions for inclusion in the exhibit. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 6 and art will be exhibited in campus windows from Sept. 20 to Oct. 15.
There will also be an opportunity for the art to be displayed virtually, including art shared on social media using the hashtag #windowsofsru2021.
The concept for “Windows of Slippery Rock University” was inspired by a similar project at Harvard University and used with permission. According to Short, the message or content of the artwork is up to the artist, but the themes of the project are intended to be of growth, hope, community, and the season (autumn).
“Everybody is connecting to the campus again,” Short said. “Our physical presence might not have been there with people working from home or taking classes on Zoom, and that’s why I think this is an important exhibition to unite us with a level of humanity. Also, this is something that we can do safely, based on whatever people’s comfort levels are, because the art can be seen by just walking outside or driving around campus.”
People can submit up to three pieces of artwork by emailing Short at doris.short@sru.edu. Accepted file formats are .jpg, .psd, .tiff, .eps, .ai and .pdf.
For more information click here or contact Short by email or by calling the Art Department at (724) 738-2020.
There will be an online opening reception Sept. 23. More details will be available through campus communication regarding a Zoom link to attend the reception.
