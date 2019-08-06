A common question asked by people considering college is, “How much is it going to cost?”
Because the cost for tuition and fees can vary for prospective students based on their eligibility for federal and state aid, the answer isn’t always clear-cut. But a new online tool now available on the Slippery Rock University website, www.sru. edu, can provide a more accurate assessment of how much students and families can expect to pay for one year of their SRU education.
SRU has offered a netprice calculator on its website for more than a decade, even before it was required by federal regulation as part of the Higher Education Opportunity Act of 2008. However, earlier this summer, the University launched an enhanced version of the calculator, which can be found under “Related Links” at sru.edu/admissions.
“This tool guides prospective students and their families through the process by asking questions (about their situation) to give them an accurate picture of what they can expect for the cost and what aid they will be eligible to receive,” said Alyssa Dobson, director of financial aid and scholarships. “The more accurate information they have the better decision they can make.”
Dobson said SRU’s previous net-price calculator, provided by Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, was adequate and compliant with federal regulations, but the new net-price calculator, developed by CampusLogic, a vendor contracted by
SRU, asks a more thorough set of questions to get a more accurate estimate. mates.
“What we had before was more general while this one is more accurate based on the individual student,” Dobson said. “The output is robust, providing cost estimates for tuition, fees, books, supplies, and room and board. There are also links to schedule a visit or request more information about the institution.”
For more information about the calculator, contact the SRU Financial Aid Office at: (724) 738.2044 or financial.aid@sru.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.