Slippery Rock University’s spring 2022 commencement ceremonies, May 6-7 at the Morrow Field House, are expanding from three ceremonies to four to accommodate an increased number of eligible graduates.
The 6 p.m., May 6 ceremony for graduate students will remain as scheduled, but the undergraduate ceremonies for May 7 are now 9 a.m. for the College of Business, 1 p.m. for the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Education, and 5 p.m. for the College of Health, Engineering and Science.
The previously scheduled ceremonies for May 7 were 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., but SRU is expecting more than 1,200 undergraduates eligible for degrees this year, including more than 475 from the CHES, which would exceed seating capacity on the field house floor, thereby necessitating the college have its own ceremony.
This year will be SRU’s first spring commencement hosted at Morrow Field House since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, after last year’s spring commencement was conducted outdoors and the 2020 ceremonies were postponed to Oct. 15, 2021, and staged in the Aebersold Recreation Center.
Also new for the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies, all guest tickets will be distributed electronically. Eligible graduating students are now able to reserve up to four complimentary tickets for their guests at srugrad.universitytickets.com.
