The second annual Hometown Spring Market takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 and noon to 5 p.m. April 2 at Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. The event features more than 50 vendors, artisans, small businesses, crafts, baked goods, activities and more.
As you enter the Galleria, there will be a trellis of balloons in the shape of a bunny with carrot inviting everyone inside. Take advantage of this entrance as it could also double as a great selfie/photo opportunity. More options include a visit with the Easter Bunny. A professional photographer will be on hand to take family digital photos for $5 each, with limited time slots.
Other events include a carriage ride around New Castle for groups of four provided by Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses. Rides are typically about 15 minutes and cost $25. The kids will love seeing Princess Belle roaming the Galleria and the adults may want to relax utilizing a chair massage.
Deanna Ayres, organizer of the event, stated, “We are doing what we can to support local businesses and introduce more people to the open businesses inside the Galleria. It takes a village and we love where we live and work.”
The Spring Market is sponsored by Locke & Key Boutique in collaboration with Cascade New Castle Management, Bespoke Cerakote & Laser Engraving, Swogger Lane Gallery, Gifts & Alterations and Locke & Key Boutique. For more information, contact Locke & Key Boutique at (724) 654-8810 or Locke.keyboutique@gmail.com.
