The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will have a spring symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 15 at Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive.
Dave Cole, Penn State Master Gardener Mercer County, will present “Growing Garlic” allowing participants to discover the wide range of varieties of garlic and take a tour in the life of a garlic plant.
Septimus Bean, PennOhio Clay Guild and Penn State Master Gardener Lawrence County, will present “An In-Depth Look at Garden Ceramics.” His presentation will guide participants through an overview of ceramic types, proper uses, cautions and considerations when using clay garden containers.
Joy Wilson, Penn State Master Gardener Coordinator Lawrence County, will present “Plants to Dye For.” She will teach about which plants can be used to dye fabric and what colors to expect.
Lastly, Bill Goff, Penn State Master Gardener Allegheny County, will present “The Peony and the Glories of the June Perennial Garden.” This presentation will explore the care of the peony, plus highlight companion plants that go well with these flowers.
Cost for this program is $50 and includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet (with vegetarian and special diet needs options), beverages and a workshop packet.
There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors.
To register, go online to https://extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-symposium or call (877) 345-0691. Registration deadline is April 8.
After registration closes, cost will be $55. Walk-ins are welcome.
