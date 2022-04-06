The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will hold a spring symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 23 at the Grace United Methodist Ministry, 135 Decker Drive.
Dr. Laura Deeter, professor of horticulture technologies at Ohio University, will present on “Color Theory” and how you can apply it to your own garden for year-round color.
Stacey Widenholf will present “Monarch Butterflies” as she focuses on their beauty and familiarity to help connect both children adults with the natural world.
Penn State Extension educator Dr. Brian Wolynaik will present “The Benefits of Trees” as his presentation shows how trees can change our outlook about surroundings.
Dave Kwasnik will present “Birdwatching for the Gardener” by sharing what gardeners can plant and provide to attract more birds to your garden.
Cost for this program is $55 and includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet (with vegetarian and special diet needs options), beverages and workshop packet. There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors.
To register go online to https://extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-symposium or by calling (877) 345-0691. Registration Deadline is April 18. After registration closes, the cost will be $60. Walk-ins may be accepted if space permits, but will not be guaranteed meals and a workshop packet.
