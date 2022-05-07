Friends of the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library have organized a Spring Fling fundraiser happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 at the library, 209 Hillsville Road in Bessemer.
Vendors of all sorts will be showcasing their wares for purchase. Shop from crafters, home-based businesses and more. There will be a Chinese auction with various items donated by vendors and local businesses.
The library’s annual book sale will be happening inside the facility along with the summer raffle. Tickets can be purchased at the desk.
Hanging baskets provided by Schweikert’s Greenhouse will also be available for purchase. Live music is planned in the pavilion from noon to 4 p.m.
Proceeds benefit library programming.
Public restrooms will be available inside the library and there is free parking.
